Reward increases in Greensboro woman's unsolved death

Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons, 18, was found dead inside an apartment on Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro in June 2017. The reward was initially $5,800.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured aired in 2017.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.

On June 4, 2017, just before 1:30 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro in reference to an aggravated assault with a gun.

Once officers arrived, they found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Cone Health where she later died from her injuries.