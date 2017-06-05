Reward increases in Greensboro woman's unsolved death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured aired in 2017.
Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons.
On June 4, 2017, just before 1:30 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro in reference to an aggravated assault with a gun.
Once officers arrived, they found Simmons suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Cone Health where she later died from her injuries.
Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336-574-4020), Greensboro Crime Stoppers (336-373-1000 or State Bureau of Investigation at (919-662-4500).