Reward to find the 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitives' increases to $250,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has increased the rewards offered to find individuals on the 'Ten Most Wanted Fugitive' list to $250,000.

Alejandro "Alex" Castillo was added to the list in October 2017.

Castillo is accused of killing 23-year-old Truc Quan "Sandy" Lyle.

Her body was found in Cabarrus County on August 17, 2016.

The case initially began as three separate missing person reports for Castillo, Lyle, and another person. The three worked together at a Charlotte restaurant.

The investigation revealed that Lyle had lent Castillo money.

On August 15, 2016, the victim's car was found in Phoenix, Arizona, parked at a bus station.

On August 16, 2016, Castillo was seen on surveillance video crossing the border from Nogales Arizona into Mexico.

Officials say he is now 24 years old and he may be living in the Mexican state of Aguascalientes.

Agents believe someone(s) has been helping him avoid prosecution.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be provided online to the FBI.

