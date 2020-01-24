GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

A reward for information on a double murder in Greensboro has increased to $3,625 according to Greensboro Crime Stoppers.

On May 2, 2018, Shaquanna Hudson, a Greensboro mother of four, was found shot to death alongside her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson.

Police say the two were found with gunshot wounds in a house on Finley Street.

Last year, a billboard went up on Battleground Avenue asking people for help solving case.

Investigators say the added money came from anonymous donations.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

