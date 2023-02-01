Who killed Jakaylen? | $5K reward offered in deadly teen shooting

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers a $5,000 reward after 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot and killed while playing video games at home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022.

It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.

Greensboro Crime Stoppers is looking to give up to $5,000 for information or tips about the shooters involved.

So far, investigators have received one tip as they're still looking for more leads in this case.

Chambers was an 8th grader at Guilford E-Learning University Prep at Jackson Middle school. He has a slew of friends and family who miss him dearly and they're still seeking justice.

If you have any information about this shooting death, please call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

