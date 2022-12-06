x
Crime

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 for information leading to the person responsible for killing 22-year-old Xavier Wells.
Credit: Greensboro Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 

22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. 

He later died at the hospital.

There's a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this homicide case.

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 to leave an anonymous tip.

