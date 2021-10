The cause of the disturbance was not given.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem was placed on lockdown Thursday because of a “disturbance.”

The incident was reported around 10:27 a.m. The lockdown was lifted around 12:15 p.m.

“The school was placed on lockdown to swiftly regain order and ensure the safety of the students,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the disturbance was not given.

No injuries were reported.