Burlington Police have charged Richard Heath with statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 13,14, and 15.

The charge stems from inappropriate sexual conduct that happened in the 1990s, according to Brian Long of the Burlington Police Department.

Long told WFMY News 2 Heath who has been in the Guilford County Jail was charged and served arrest warrants today.

Heath has been in the Guilford County Jail on previous charges related to sexual assault of minors he was supervising at a group home.

His bond was set at $50,000.

