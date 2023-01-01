Police said the 62-year-old was taken to a detention center and is being held on a capital murder charge.

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Police in Richland Hills say they've arrested a man in connection to the stabbing death of his grandson Sunday morning.

In a news release, the department said the incident was reported at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive. Local and nearby police and fire departments responded to the 911 call from inside the residence.

The 8-year-old boy was found dead at the scene, according to police. Officers then found the suspect walking near a middle school and arrested him. Police identified the man as 62-year-old Phillip Hughes.

A family member identified the boy as Brenym McDonald.

Authorities have recovered the suspected murder weapon, said Sheena McEachran, a Richland Hills spokeswoman.

The boy resided at the home, along with his grandfather and other relatives, she said.

McEachran said the 911 caller lived in the home.

Authorities released no details about the events that led up to the killing of the 8-year-old.

Richland Hills police say Hughes was initially taken to their Joint Detention Center, but has been transferred to Tarrant County jail for capital murder.

Devastated about the 8-year-old's death, Hughes' neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to understand what went wrong.

"I never would have imagined this happening,” the neighbor told WFAA. “They would be outside in the driveway drawing pictures with chalk on the driveway. Uh, just just in love with each other. They truly were, the child was Phil's pride and joy."

The neighbor said Hughes is a military veteran.

"He was an Army veteran, and he did a terrible thing, but also, um, he had issues going back a long way and, um, it's just a terrible tragedy," the neighbor said. “It's just heartbreaking.”

McDonald was a student in Birdville ISD. The district released the following statement Monday, Jan. 2.

"Sadly, this was one of our students. Campus staff have been processing this tragedy today and calling parents in the impacted grade level. We will have additional counselors on campus tomorrow when student return."

Hughes appeared in court Monday morning, where a judge set his bond at $2 million.

"The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved," officers said in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident can reach detectives by calling 817-616-3788 or emailing CID@richlandhills.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call 817-469-TIPS.