Officer Seara Burton was injured less than two weeks before her wedding, when a suspect shot her at a traffic stop.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police shared tragic news Wednesday that Ofc. Seara Burton, the Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting exactly three weeks ago, will be taken off life support Thursday.

Major Jon Bales released the following statement announcing the news:

"Despite the very best efforts of all the doctors and nurses at Miami Valley Hospital, Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022, Seara will be taken off of life support.

Seara will live on and continue to be a hero with her selfless gift of organ donation. Officer Burton will continue to serve others long after her passing. Final arrangements for Officer Burton will be released in the coming days.

Seara’s family wanted to include the community in sharing this information. The incredible outpouring of support has been truly heartwarming. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this time. The Chief’s office will put out more information once it becomes available."

It was the news a police department and community had been praying wouldn’t come. As word spread Wednesday afternoon, people came to the Richmond police station to pay respects.

“I came to light a candle and leave a flower for her,” said Richmond resident Karla Chasteen, a retired police officer who remembers the danger of the job.

“You always expect it to happen in the big city, you don’t expect it to happen in our small town,” said Chasteen.

It was a feeling shared by other Richmond residents, many asking the question, “How could it happen here?”

“For it to hit so close to home, it was shocking,” said Jennifer Lopez, who works in a local restaurant.

Lopez has followed news of Burton’s condition since she was shot three weeks ago.

“To die doing your duty, to protect your community, it’s just... I have no words,” said Lopez.

Hours after the devastating news, a local boutique held a live auction on Facebook, with items donated from local businesses, all to raise money for a fund in Burton’s name.

“We want to honor her and her sacrifice for our community,” said Luxe Lizzy Boutique owner Lori Troutwine. Troutwine said her father had once been Richmond’s police chief and hired Burton to be an officer with the department.

“So this is really close to my heart,” Troutwine said, adding that Wednesday’s fundraiser had already been planned when they got the news Burton was not going to recover.

“We’re crushed,” said Troutwine.

There was never a thought to reschedule the fundraiser, though. The group of women who helped with it, pushed through their own grief to support Officer Burton.

“We have cried throughout, but the bottom line is we’re honoring Seara,” said Troutwine. “The fact that there’s so much support is so heartwarming. The fact that there’s so much good, still out there.”

Burton was shot at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The day after the shooting, police chief Michael Britt said Burton was in "extremely critical" condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her head.

At the time, she was helping other officers with a traffic stop. When her K-9 partner, Brev, went to check 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee's moped, Burton went to talk to Lee. That's when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot several rounds toward officers.

Court documents say Lee was aiming at the officers' "head and facial areas."

Burton was shot at close range and the officer next to her was nearly shot in the head. Other officers returned fire, and Lee shot at them as he ran away.

“He just pulled the gun and fired. He was just so close to her. She didn’t stand a chance. It’s just not fair to her. It’s not fair to her family," said Michelle Partin, who is Lee's neighbor and witnessed the shooting. “He fired one shot and pop and there was a slight pause and then pop, pop, pop where [officers] returned fire and there was anywhere from 10 to 15 shots.”

Burton was taken the Dayton hospital in "very critical condition, fighting for her life," said Britt.

The shooting happened less than two weeks before Burton's wedding day. In the face of tragedy, her fiancée Sierra Neal has shown incredible strength.

In a post a few days after the shooting, Neal said, "Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day. She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same."

Neal ended her post with, "Seara Burton I love you more than anything in this entire world and I am so very proud of you. You are my person."

I have stayed away from social media for a few days but I wanted to get on and thank everyone for everything and for all... Posted by Sierra Neal on Sunday, August 14, 2022

And on what would have been their wedding day, Neal shared a video on TikTok of a special moment at the hospital.

It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, Aug. 20, Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton's hospital room.

In the video, "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan plays in the background as Neal walks toward the room, surrounded by hospital staff standing in support of her and Burton.

"This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate. Even if it is not legal on paper, you are my wife. I love you Seara," Neal wrote in the caption for the video.

A photo hangs on the door of Burton's room, showing the Richmond officer and her K-9 partner Brev, who was with her when she was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 10.