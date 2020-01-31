COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have made arrests after they say a student at Ridge View High School was sexually assaulted and another was physically assaulted by their classmates after school.

Officers say they were told about an incident that happened on Tuesday, January 28. According to deputies, two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old held a 15-year-old male victim down while a another 15-year-old committed a criminal sexual act against the victim.

The 15-year-old who officers say committed the act is charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree. The two 14-year-olds and 15-year-old are both charged with assault and battery by a mob.

Officers say while they were investigating that case, a similar incident that had happened on Monday, January 27--a day earlier--was reported to them.

Investigators say the incident involved the same 15-year-old suspect from the first case. There were also two additional students, another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old. In Monday's case, the suspects are accused of physically assaulting a 14-year-old student.

The 15-year-old who was charged in Tuesday's incident is also charged with assault and battery 2nd degree in Monday's incident. The other teens in Monday's incident are charged with assault by a mob.

The teen who is charged with the assaults was taken to the juvenile wing at the Richland County jail.

Officers add that the district and school administrators have been very cooperative throughout this investigation, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Richland School District Two sent the following note to parents and employees at the school:

"We became aware of an incident that occurred earlier this week that was a violation of our district’s Student Code of Conduct. We immediately notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department of this incident and continue to cooperate fully with the investigation."

"School administrators followed district procedures and board policy in administering disciplinary consequences. The Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the incident and as a result, it is very likely that you will be seeing a report in the media about this incident very soon."

"We appreciate and value our communication channels with parents, students and the community. Because of these lines of communication we are able to immediately investigate incidents."