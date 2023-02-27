Ring video captures Greensboro man attacking neighbors with box cutter

Teresa and Darryl Barber had multiple cuts and stab wounds. The couple and their kids are recovering from the traumatic experience.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A husband and wife said they were attacked by a man holding a box cutter in Greensboro. It was all caught on camera, and it happened while their kids were playing outside.

The victims are now recovering.

"I came to looking up at a paramedic and I said, 'Please don't let me die, don't let me die like this in front of my kids,'" Teresa Barber recalled.

Her Friday night plunged into chaos as her kids watched her fight to get away from her neighbor, who she said came at her with a box cutter.

"He was standing over me and it was like this, and it was nothing but a shadow, every time I close my eyes, Friday night in the hospital - that's all I saw," she said.

Teresa said her neighbor attacked because her kids were allegedly playing on his property.

The fight quickly got violent.

Ring video showed the neighbor also attacking Teresa's husband Darryl, while their teenage son tried to stop it.

Teresa was stabbed multiple times, along her ear, neck, and back.

"I've had to walk with this cane ever since I got out of the hospital because I can't keep my balance," she said.

Darryl is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries, including a stab wound in his arm and a punctured lung.

"He's got too much junk in his lungs for them to release him right now," Teresa said.

Their loved ones are just thankful they're alive.

"It would have took a chunk of my heart out if I lost her; a chunk I probably couldn't ever get back," said Teresa's mother Darlene Love.