Road Closure: Winston-Salem police blocking off Liberty Street for shooting investigation

Winston-Salem Police Department said due to an ongoing investigation, access is limited in this area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Drivers are encouraged to drive a different way, Sunday morning.

Winston-Salem police have blocked off the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Liberty Street.

Police said there were reports of a shooting in the area around 5 a.m. and due to an ongoing investigation, access to businesses in the area will be limited as well.

13th Street, between Liberty Street and Byron Street, will also be closed.

The roads are expected to be closed for the next few hours.

WFMY News will update this story when the roads are back open.