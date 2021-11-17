Person arrested in connection with homemade drug lab at Advenir at Adams Farm Apartments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been arrested in Greensboro and is facing felony charges in connection with what police are calling a homemade drug lab.
The person is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule I
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule VI
- Manufacturing a controlled substance schedule I
- Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance
Adams Farm Parkway by the Advenir at Adams Farm in Greensboro was shut down for several hours on Wednesday afternoon as some materials found outside a building sparked an investigation.
According to Deputy Chief Michael G., Terry Greensboro police received a call Wednesday about materials sitting outside a building at Advenir at Adams Farm apartments. Terry said there was also a strange smell that raised concerns.
An entire building was evacuated and two people were removed from a specific apartment.
The evacuees were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday evening as the scene was considered safe, according to police.
On Wednesday evening, a resident of the complex sent WFMY an email that noted that, as of 5:15 p.m., tenants were able to enter and exit the main entrance of the apartment building, according to the apartment complex management.
Adams Farm Road was reopened after 6 p.m. and police left the scene.