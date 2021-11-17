x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person arrested in connection with homemade drug lab at Advenir at Adams Farm Apartments in Greensboro

An Advenir at Adams Farm resident is facing felony charges in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been arrested in Greensboro and is facing felony charges in connection with what police are calling a homemade drug lab.

The person is charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance schedule I
  • Possession of a controlled substance schedule VI
  • Manufacturing a controlled substance schedule I
  • Maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance

Adams Farm Parkway by the Advenir at Adams Farm in Greensboro was shut down for several hours on Wednesday afternoon as some materials found outside a building sparked an investigation. 

According to Deputy Chief Michael G., Terry Greensboro police received a call Wednesday about materials sitting outside a building at Advenir at Adams Farm apartments. Terry said there was also a strange smell that raised concerns. 

An entire building was evacuated and two people were removed from a specific apartment.

The evacuees were allowed to return to their homes on Wednesday evening as the scene was considered safe, according to police. 

On Wednesday evening, a resident of the complex sent WFMY an email that noted that, as of 5:15 p.m., tenants were able to enter and exit the main entrance of the apartment building, according to the apartment complex management. 

Adams Farm Road was reopened after 6 p.m. and police left the scene.  

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or submit a web tip online. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Related Articles

In Other News

Police at Fourth of July Park in Kernersville after someone was shot