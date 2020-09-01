SOPHIA, N.C. — Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man involved in a road rage incident in Randolph County on Wednesday.

Investigators say they responded to Beckerdite Road in Sofia after a caller tipped them off about someone running cars off the road in a Camaro.

Deputies later learned Bobby Dale Jones, Jr. stole the Camaro. Authorities found him in the driveway of his previous home and arrested him.

Jones faces several charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

He was placed Randolph County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

