GREENSBORO, N.C. — An alleged road rage incident Monday afternoon ended in gunfire, Greensboro police confirm. The man who fired the shot is facing a felony charge.

The incident happened, just before 3:00 p.m., on Bryan Blvd westbound near Westridge Road. The man facing a charge felt the other driver came into his lane, the report states. That driver, Christopher Jackson, then pulled out a gun and fired at the other driver, police say.

Jackson then drove to Brookcliff Road off Westridge Road and called police to report what he had done, they said. The other driver went home and called police to report the incident.

Police are still investigating the incident.