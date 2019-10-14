ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a father was shot while driving with his four children in the car on South Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County.

Police said the man was driving on Lindbergh near Mueller Road at around 3:10 Monday afternoon when he was shot by someone in another car. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

None of the children were injured in the shooting. Their ages are 11, 9, 5 and 3.

Less than a minute later, officers stopped a red Mitsubishi GTS that was using the shoulder to pass traffic. Police discovered the car was involved in the shooting and arrested the two men in the car.

Police said the investigation is very active, but they believe it is a road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Affton Southwest Precinct at 314-638-5550 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Louis County Council President says he doesn't plan to introduce Loop Trolley bailout legislation

RELATED: 'Sexiest ice cream alive': Clementine’s Creamery makes 'The O List' in Oprah Magazine

RELATED: ‘I like my body and that’s all that really matters’ | Meteorologist claps back at body-shamer