Man charged for connection to numerous break-ins across 11 counties

According to the sheriff's office, Dalian Green is in the Rockingham County jail under a $315,000 bond.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office arrested a Roanoke Rapids man they believe is connected to multiple break-ins across 11 North Carolina Counties.

On April 14, a deputy was patrolling when he noticed damage to a convenience store in Reidsville.

After calling the owner, he confirmed it was a break-in. Deputies then reviewed the store's surveillance video which revealed the suspect left the store less than a minute before deputies arrived.

The search began for the suspect in an area nearby. After a four-hour-long search, they found 60-year-old Dalian Keith Green's car before finding him a few miles from the convenience store.

The sheriff's office said Green was charged with the following:

Four counts of felony breaking and entering

Four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

Four counts of injury to real property

Green has also been charged with business break-ins in Alamance, Craven, Johnston, Harnett, Pitt, Orange, Person, Beaufort, Edgecombe, and Lenoir Counties.

Green is in Rockingham County Jail under a $315,000 secured bond.

