HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 21-year-old known gang member is behind bars after an armed robbery that led to a police chase and crash Friday.

The robbery happened near the intersection of E. Green Drive and Brentwood Street around 9:40 p.m.

Police say the victim gave officers information about the robbery and a description matching Al Demetrius Breeden and his car.

Police later located the car and attempted to make a traffic stop.

A passenger inside the car ran away while Breeden sped off leading to a police chase.

The chase quickly ended after Breeden crashed into a telephone pole.

Police arrested Breeden and during their investigation, they discovered the car was reported stolen in Thomasville. They also found a stolen handgun with an extended magazine inside the car.

Authorities say Breeden is a validated gang member and is a notified Violent Crimes Task Force offender.

Police charged Breeden with several offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

He has been placed in jail under no bond.

The investigation, in this case, is still ongoing and the second subject who fled from the vehicle has not been identified yet. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

