2 arrested after robbery at Lowe's Home Improvement in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people have been arrested after robbing a person with a gun and stealing their car at the Lowe's Home Improvement on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem.

Police said the robbery happened Saturday.

Detectives said several witnesses saw the robbery take place including Lowe's employees. Investigators found the 2017 Toyota Camry heading towards Timlic Avenue.

Officers found the car on Timlic Avenue and arrested Taylor Shane Evans, 20, of Winston-Salem and a juvenile.

Investigators said both Evans and the juvenile tried to run away but did not get far. The gun used for the robbery was recovered.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

