Clerk assaulted during robbery at a Winston-Salem Sheetz gas station

Winston-Salem Police officers got a call at the Sheetz gas station about a robbery in progress.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It happened at the Sheetz gas station on Fairlawn Drive. Winston-Salem police arrived on the scene after a call about a robbery in progress around 2:30, Sunday morning.

When the officers arrived, the suspects had drove away from the scene

Investigators said three people entered the business together. One person attempted to pay for merchandise with cash.

Police said when the clerk opened the register, the other two people assaulted the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash drawer.

The suspects drove away in a red compact vehicle.

Police said the suspects have not been identified. This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is on-going.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.