Rockingham County man gets 37 years in prison for sexual assault against a child

WENTWORTH, N.C. — A Rockingham County man convicted of sex offenses against an 8-year-old was sentenced to at least 37 years in prison, according to a release from the county district attorney.

66-year-old Harry Willard pleaded guilty to one count of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of younger and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Rockingham County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ed Wilson sentenced Willard to a minimum of about 37 years and a maximum of about 50 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Willard did not have a plea deal with the district attorney's office.

Willard sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in 2019. The victim identified him to deputies while receiving treatment at Annie Penn Hospital. Nurses at the hospital said the victims suffered injuries consistent with her description of the attack.

Detectives got a sample of Willard's DNA, which the North Carolina State Crime Lab matched to a sample found on the victim's underwear.

"She doesn't have to worry about ever seeing him again," Wilson said to the victim's mother. "I’m going to give him as much time as allowed by law, so he’ll die in prison."

Willard received the maximum sentenced allowed under North Carolina law based on his prior criminal history.

"The victim demonstrated tremendous courage throughout this whole ordeal and did an excellent job on the witness stand confronting her abuser," District Attorney Jason Ramey said. "I have no doubt that her testimony played a large role in Willard’s decision to change his plea to guilty."