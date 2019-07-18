WENTWORTH, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office along with the Eden Police Department are searching for a man wanted on a number of outstanding arrest warrants.

The warrants are in connection to several crimes that happened in the county and within the city limits of Eden Sunday night, according to deputies.

Deputies say, Jesse Wayne Edwards, 37, held a man at gunpoint on Oregon Hill Road in Ruffin, NC demanding to be driven to the 700 block of Morgan Road in Eden, NC.

Once Edwards was driven to the location, deputies say he fired five shots from a rifle he had in his possession into the Eden home.

He then instructed the man to drop him off at a bridge on NC 14.

Eden police responded to the home in relation to the shooting and found out Pamela Dawn Lucas, 34, had been transferred to UNC Rockingham for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

No other people were hurt as a result of the shooting deputies say.

After a joint investigation by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Eden Police, Edwards was charged with one (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, one (1) count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, one (1) count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, one (1) count of Larceny of a Firearm, one count of Assault by Pointing a Gun and one (1) count of First Degree Kidnapping.

If you have any information call 911 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

JESSE WAYNE EDWARDS, 37,

Rockingham County Sheriff's Office & Eden Police Department

