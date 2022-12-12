Rockingham County detention officer accused of bringing vapes inside facility

Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden is facing charges for bringing contraband into a detention facility.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A former Rockingham County detention officer is accused of bringing vapes inside of a detention facility.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Jerald Jefferies, 34, of Eden is facing charges for bringing contraband into a detention facility.

Investigators said Jefferies was hired almost three months ago as a detention officer with the Rockingham County Detention Center and was working as an officer when he brought the vapes in.

Officials said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page requested the SBI investigate the allegations once it was brought to his attention.

Jefferies is no longer employed by the Rockingham County Detention Facility, according to investigators.

