Rockingham County inmate charged after encouraging murder of witness

Investigators said the inmate tried to encourage the murder of witness in one of his pending court cases.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's investigators, along with Eden Police (E, have charged Scottie Thomas Eanes, 47, with solicitation of murder.

Eanes was incarcerated in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in October facing charges obtained by the EPD for:

Sell/Deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance (F),

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sell of a Controlled Substance (F),

Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1,000 Feet of a Park (F), Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a schedule IV Controlled Substance (F), Soliciting Prostitution (M),

Engaging in Prostitution (M),

Maintaining a Vehicle for Prostitution (M),

First-Degree Statutory Sexual Offense (F)

and two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child (F).

Eanes was under a $2,250,000 bond for these charges.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators, in November while being at the Rockingham County Detention Facility, Eanes attempted to encourage the murder of a witness in one of his pending court cases.

Eanes was placed under an additional $1,000,000 bond on the charge of solicitation of murder making his bond a total of $3,250,000.