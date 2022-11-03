Rockingham County man arrested on weapons of mass destruction charges

Officers said he was arrested and placed under a $5,000,000 bond.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A Rockingham County man faces weapons of mass destruction charges in Eden.

Officers arrived at Wayne Neil Maddison's home on September 8 about a noise complaint. They asked him to keep the noise down but, he refused. This resulted in Maddison receiving a city ordinance violation.

Maddison was scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court for this offense on Wednesday.

On October 19, investigators with the Eden Police Department received information from someone saying that Maddison had been inside a local hardware store inquiring about the different chemical make ups in fertilizer, specifically the nitrogen content. Investigators were also made aware of the fact that Maddison had a list of some sort and he had made multiple comments that he was not going to court.

Maddison also delivered letters to the Eden police chief and the Sheriff of Rockingham County which raised some concerns.

Over the next two weeks, Eden investigators looked into Maddison's intentions, mindset, and abilities. It was discovered that he purchased components consistent with constructing explosive devices.

During interviews with members of the community, investigators learned that Maddison made comments which led them to believe there was an imminent safety concern for Maddison, law enforcement, and the public.

On Wednesday, investigators secured an arrest warrant on Wayne Neil Maddison, 61, for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction, according to Eden police.

This charge was a direct result of the diligent investigation conducted by detectives of the Eden Police Department followed by consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney Jason Ramey, as well as agents of the FBI, ATF, and SBI.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Maddison's home where they found multiple improvised explosive devices.

Officers took Maddison into custody just before 4 p.m.

He is charged with:

possession of a weapon of mass destruction

carrying a concealed weapon

resisting public officers

During his arrest, a flare gun with shotgun shells and multiple fixed-blade knives were found on him.

At this time, the scene is secure and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Emergency Response Team has been contacted to assist with processing.

Maddison is currently in the Rockingham County Jail under a $5,000,000 bond is will appear in court on November 22.