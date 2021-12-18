x
One arrested after man shot with shotgun in Rockingham County

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr. was arrested Friday after the shooting.
Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot with a shotgun and taken to the hospital, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators were notified of a patient at a local hospital who had been shot.

Deputies said 57-year-old Thaddeus Grey, of Stoneville, was shot with a shotgun by 60-year-old Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., of Stoneville, after an altercation at Bell's home.

The sheriff's office said Bell, Jr. was caught by Henry County Sheriff's Deputies in Bassett, Virginia a short time later. 

Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators said Bell is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition.

