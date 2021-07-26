Rockingham County Sheriff's Office investigating two drive-by shootings on same street

There were two drive-by shootings on the same road over the weekend in Reidsville.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is looking for the gunmen in two drive-by shootings from the weekend.

Both shootings happened on Wright Trail in Reidsville. The houses are next to each other.

The first shooting happened Friday night, and the second was on Sunday. No one was injured in either shooting.