Shots fired into occupied dwelling, Rockingham deputies looking for suspect

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sherriff's Office is looking for information regarding a suspect that fired multiple shots into an occupied dwelling on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11:00 p.m.

The house was located on 141 Davidson Drive in Reidsville, NC.

The suspect fired multiple shots into the home with a small caliber weapon.

Luckily, there are no injuries reported to the occupants of the house.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting or the suspect is encouraged to call Detective B. Disher at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers.

