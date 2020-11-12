Rockingham deputies investigating after navigational equipment stolen at Shiloh Airport

Investigators said the thieves were believed to have stolen the equipment overnight.

STONEVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after navigational equipment was stolen from four airplanes at Shiloh Airport, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office is looking for leads after some equipment stored in outdoor hangers was said to have been stolen from the airport on Settle Bridge Road.

Investigators said the thieves were believed to have stolen the equipment overnight.

Deputies do not have any surveillance of the thefts as of Friday evening.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.