The United States Department of Justice said A D McRae, IV was seen near the home 30 to 45 minutes before the incident.

A man was sentenced to 5 years in prison Wednesday after throwing a homemade bomb into a person’s home in 2017.

A D McRae, IV, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of explosive materials after throwing a Molotov cocktail into the Laurinburg home while people were inside on March 1, 2017.

The United States Department of Justice said according to documents filed with the federal district court, two people were inside the home when the ignited cocktail came through a bedroom window.

Investigators said the glass bottle landed on a pile of clothes, didn't break and explode. One of the people who were home extinguished the wick of the device.

Officials said McRae was seen near the home 30 to 45 minutes before the incident.

Investigators said police responded to the scene that evening and returned a week later with agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, finding a second Molotov cocktail under the home.

Officials said an examination of the second device yielded a fingerprint left by McRae.

Investigators said Molotov cocktails are classified as improvised incendiary bombs or bombs designed to cause fires, which are destructive devices prohibited under federal law.

DOJ said McRae was given a 5-year prison term to be followed by a 3-year period of supervised release by Judge Stephanie D. Thacker, a judge from the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

OTHER STORIES

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.