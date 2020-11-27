Rockingham County deputy shot, suspect in custody

The deputy has been taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A Rockingham County deputy was shot responding to a house call in Reidsville Thanksgiving evening.

It happened on Dover Circle just after 7 p.m. The deputy was responding to a domestic call when the male suspect took out a gun and shot the officer, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office officials said. The suspect shot at the deputies right as they arrived, according to RCSO officials.

The deputy is currently at a local hospital and is receiving treatment on his leg, officials said. His condition is serious but not life-threatening, RCSO officials said.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene by a second deputy. He currently is in custody, RCSO officials said.

An investigation is underway and is ongoing.

This is a developing story. WFMY News 2 will provide more information when it becomes available.