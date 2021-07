The Rockingham Sheriff's office arrested an Eden woman Friday for six counts of child sex abuse.

EDEN, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's office arrested an Eden woman on six counts of first-degree statutory sex offense of a minor last Friday.

Natalie Fisher is at the Rockingham County Detention Faculty on a $50,000 bond. Statutory sex offenses are when an adult engages in a sexual act with someone younger than 13.

Fisher's next court appearance is August 2.