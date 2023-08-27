Breanna Gayle Devall Runions was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse after shooting the child, according to Roane County officials.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities arrested a 25-year-old woman after she shot and killed a 4-year-old girl in Rockwood on Sunday, the Rockwood Police Department said.

Police charged Breanna Gayle Devall Runions with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to RPD.

Arrest warrants from the Roane County Sheriff's Office said Runions told investigators she was trying to demonstrate gun safety when she pressed the gun to the 4-year-old's chest and pulled the trigger, shooting her at contact range at a home in the 100 block of Airport Road.

However, Runions' girlfriend and a 7-year-old in the home somewhat disputed Runions' version of how things happened.

In their accounts, the two children were being punished by Runions after they didn't wake the two adults up and for eating food that belonged to Runions' girlfriend, officials said. Runions struck both children with a sandal and placed them in separate corners of the adults' bedroom.

The arrest warrant said Runions brought out the gun and removed the magazine while the two children were in the adults' bedroom. That's when she called the 4-year-old over to her and shot her in the chest.

Officials said Runions' girlfriend was in the room during the shooting but turned away and didn't witness the trigger being pulled but heard the gunshot. The bullet also struck a glass bottle and sent shards at the other child.

After the 4-year-old was shot, Runions and her girlfriend immediately drove to seek medical help and were met by EMS in a Walmart parking lot. The 4-year-old was then taken to Roane Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

District Attorney Russell Johnson said he directed law enforcement officials to contact the Department of Children's Services about the 7-year-old in the home and to investigate the living situation.

Johnson said officials are aware of previous DCS involvement with the children in the home.

The biological mother of the 4-year-old, Josie Gunter, told 10News that her daughter, Evangeline, lived at that house because of a court decision but was only supposed to be there for two more months.

Evangeline would've turned 5 years old on Sept. 5. Her family plans to hold a vigil and birthday party to celebrate her life and honor her memory.

"I feel like it's my fault that I let her be there. I should have been more attentive. I wish I could have been a better mother for her, to pay attention. But it was a court decision in everything that we had done this for and this is what happens," Gunter said. "Her hugs were so full of life and love. That's the one thing I'm gonna miss the most, is her hugs and her smile," according to a release.

Her father, Adam Gunter, wants people to know gun safety when they're around children.

"Don't have your guns out," Gunter said. "You're supposed to be gun-smart. Don't have the gun out."

The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is assisting Roane County officials in the investigation. Runions remains in custody at the Roane County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

"At some point, to get it to Grand Jury, we have to have a preliminary hearing where the state's burden of proof is to put on evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant committed that crime. It's a probable-cause standard," said Johnson. "The other thing that could happen the defendant the defense attorney could decide to waive that hearing, and have the case go directly to their own county grand jury."