Nurse charged with murder and attempted murder was employed at multiple hospitals, health officials say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — New details arise after a former Triad nurse is accused of murdering two of his patients and nearly another, according to police.

Not only has former nurse Johnathan Hayes worked on and off at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for 15 years, but he has worked at some of the major hospital systems in the Triad.

2 Wants To Know has learned he also worked at Novant Health, Cone Health, and Alamance Regional Medical Center.

His last employment with Cone and Alamance Regional ended in May 2013.

Novant Health officials released a statement about how he was a former team member.

“We can confirm that Johnathan Hayes is a former Novant Health team member. As a result of recent allegations, we’re thoroughly examining patient care records to confirm the quality of care provided by Mr. Hayes. If this examination identifies information relevant to the recent law enforcement investigation, we will notify local authorities as part of our continued cooperation with law enforcement."

We want to be clear at this point. All of the criminal charges are still from things that happened to patients at Wake Forest Baptist.

There is still an ongoing investigation.

If you think you or someone you know might have been another victim of the suspect, call 336-757-0357. It's a special hotline set up by police so people who believe they've been in his care could reach out.

