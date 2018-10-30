HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A man wanted for attempted murder in Florida has surrendered after a standoff with US Marshals and High Point Police.

Lt. Cheeks said the suspect, identified as Darius Bartee, was on the roof of the Chester Ridge Apartment Homes, delaying his arrest.

U.S. Marshals were serving an out-of-state warrant when the situation turned into a standoff.

Negotiators talked with the man to come to a peaceful resolution bringing an end to the standoff.

Police say the third floor of the apartment complex had to be evacuated during the standoff.

The manager of the apartment complex said the man was not affiliated with the property.

