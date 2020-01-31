CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate incident.



A mother is in jail after authorities say she gave her one-month-old several injuries.

On January 29, detectives were alerted to the case out of Levine's Children hospital in Charlotte. 22-year-old China Grove mother, Brittany Hardin brought her child to the pediatrician that day. Officials found a large fracture on the child's arm as well as two fractured ribs.

According to the Rowan County sheriff's department, Hardin's story about how it happened didn't line up with the child's injuries. She originally claimed that she rolled over on to the child while sleeping. After further questioning, detectives say she confessed to squeezing the child on one instance and snatching the child out of a crib because they were crying.

Hardin was arrested on January 30 and charged with two counts of Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury. The sheriff's department says the child is now safe and they're still determining whether or not further charges will be filed.

