Rowan County man accused of sexual activity with a dog

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office received information on April 12 that a resident was allegedly partaking in sexual acts with an animal.

Following an extensive and thorough investigation, detectives charged Cody Sprague, 31, with committing Crimes Against Nature, which is a Class I felony in North Carolina.

Evidence discovered during the investigation confirmed Sprague sent an explicit video through social media application depicting him participating in sexual activity with a dog.

The dog belonged to Sprague and his ex-girlfriend who was unaware that the sexual misconduct had occurred in their home.

Detectives interviewed Sprague, who confessed that the accusations brought against him were factual.

The sexual acts were not performed on the dog, but instead on Sprague; therefore, it is believed the dog was never in distress.

As a part of the investigation, Rowan County Animal Control was notified and held its own interviews.

The Sheriff's Office said additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

