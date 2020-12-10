Rowan County man faces charges after 2 people die from drug overdoses

Deputies were called to a home on Childers Road for “a suspicious double death scene.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County man is facing charges after two people died from drug overdoses.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of Childers Rd. on June 7, to investigate “a suspicious double death scene,” officials said.

After executing a search warrant at the home, detectives found no signs of foul play. They found what looked like drugs and drug paraphernalia and sent them to the NC Crime lab, investigators said.

The two victims died from acute fentanyl poisoning and other narcotic and alcohol intoxications, according to the autopsy reports. The NC State crime lab results confirmed the items detectives found in the home had fentanyl.

Investigators named Marcus Anthony Eudy, 28, as a suspect who sold the drugs to the victims. After executing more search warrants, detectives found one of the victim’s phones had text messages to Eudy asking to buy drugs, investigators said.

A search warrant for Eudy's phone number showed he was in communication with the victims during the drug transaction.

Warrants for Eudy were issued for two counts of death by distribution. He was arrested Sunday and taken to Rowan County Detention Center where he is being held on a $250,000 bond. More charges are expected.