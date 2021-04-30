Rowan County man facing child pornography charges

According to deputies, Joshua Agner was charged with 25 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Friday and is facing charges after possessing and disseminating 60 pictures of child pornography, according to deputies.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Agner was charged with 25 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Officials said the sheriff’s office started investigating information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children early this month.

Deputies said the NCMEC filed four reports for investigation and reported a Rowan County resident giving advice on spanking techniques, and possible physical abuse with small children.

According to investigators, the NCMEC also reported the user has images of naked children ranging in age from infant to preschool, and some of them were involved in sexual acts.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.