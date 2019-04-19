ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Salisbury man was sentenced to 19 years in prison Wednesday.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Nekhent Supreme ALI,37, was sentenced on charges of Distributing Cocaine Base.

In addition to the sentencing, ALI was ordered to serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence.

Ali pleaded guilty to charges in November 2018.

During a spring 2018 investigation, deputies bought 70 grams of suspected crack cocaine from Perry at a home in Salisbury, North Carolina which lead to the charges.

