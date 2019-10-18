ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Rowan County seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana valued at over $200,000 after a drug bust this week.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, investigators got a tip about possible suspicious activity involving a car hauler with California license plates at a truck stop on Peeler Road Monday. Detectives then saw the hauler move to another location off Peeler Road and two people began unloading boxes from a vehicle on the hauler.

The boxes were put into a Nissan Versa and both men drove to a home on Roseman Road in Salisbury. A little while later, the Nissan was pulled over and the deputies obtained a search warrant for the home. During the search, detectives seized around 64 pounds of marijuana from an outbuilding and five pounds of marijuana from inside the house.

Deputies also conducted a search of the car hauler from Peeler Road and found 33 pounds of pot and $29,295 in cash. No charges have been filed against the hauler driver, according to the sheriff's office.

The two men who were pulled over in the Nissan Versa were identified as Jose Manuel Escobar-Mendez, 40, and 42-year-old Antonio Segundo-Rosales, both of Salisbury. Both suspects were charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to traffic marijuana. Both men were released on bond.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Mom Charged With Murder of Newborn Son

Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Father With Crossbow, Hitting Sister With Frying Pan

‘We’re Going To Find Who Did This,’ Woman Found Shot To Death In Ditch In Randolph Co.

Here's When Trader Joe's is Opening in Greensboro

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users