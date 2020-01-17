ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A routine welfare check led to the arrest of a 16-year-old Rowan County teen on Thursday after Rowan County Sheriff's deputies discovered he was growing and selling marijuana out of his home.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Pine Ridge Road in China Grove yesterday for the welfare check. They were told the 16-year-old, already on probation, was living at the home alone for a week after one of his parents was arrested.

A detective with the sheriff's department saw evidence of drug use in the home.

After returning to the home with a search warrant, deputies found 21 marijuana plants growing inside a camper, 84 grams of marijuana, and 44 grams of methamphetamine. Deputies also found 3 handguns, 2 rifles, a shotgun, and an assault rifle.

Deputies arrested and charged the teen as a juvenile. Deputies also believe the teen has possible Latin street gang ties.

PHOTOS: Marijuana plants and guns found in teen's home A routine welfare check leads to the arrest of a 16-year-old Rowan County teen on Thursday after Rowan County Sheriff's deputies discovered he was growing and selling marijuana out of his home.

