Man facing more charges after two deadly house fires in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said Russell Marshall killed two people in two different house fires in 2022.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem detectives have continued to investigate a house fire that killed 81-year-old Barbara Harmon in June 2022, along with the house fire that happened on East 22nd Street that killed 58-year-old Jessie Lee Scott.

Both cases were represented to a Grand Jury on May 8.

Superseding indictments were issued, charging Russell Marshall with two counts of murder.

Marshall remains at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

