Man facing more charges after two deadly house fires in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem detectives have continued to investigate a house fire that killed 81-year-old Barbara Harmon in June 2022, along with the house fire that happened on East 22nd Street that killed 58-year-old Jessie Lee Scott.
Investigators worked closely with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, Medical Examiners, and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.
Both cases were represented to a Grand Jury on May 8.
Superseding indictments were issued, charging Russell Marshall with two counts of murder.
Marshall remains at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.
