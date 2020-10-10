Deputies search for man after Salisbury church fire

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said the church was set on fire by a substance used to spread fire.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Fire Department, and the Rowan County Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating after a fire at Franklin Baptist Church in Salisbury.

Deputies said the church was set on fire by a substance used to spread fire.

Investigators said there was an area of landscaping, an exterior door, a vinyl window, and parts of a vinyl interior or exterior that were damaged due to the fire.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office interviewed a witness saw a man walking down Highway 601, toward Davie County, around the Dollar General and Pops Country Store.

The witness also said the man wearing tan overalls and a ball cap, with sandy colored hair coming out from underneath the hat.

The witness said the man appeared to be sweating.

Detectives got a video from Pop’s Country Store that shows what appears to be a man walking from the fire at 10:19 pm. Investigators said the pictures are from video taken at a nearby store.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 639-5245.

