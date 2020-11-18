Former Salisbury High School teacher charged with sex offense: deputies

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Jason Carpintero has been charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A former Salisbury High School teacher has been charged with a sex offense.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating Jason Carpintero, 51, after a complaint regarding possible sexual contact with a child in early November. The child was not a student at the suspect’s school, deputies said.

A warrant was obtained for one count of felony indecent liberties with a child over the course of the investigation and Carpintero was arrested at his home.

He was taken to the magistrate's office where he was given a $250,000 bond. Deputies said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.