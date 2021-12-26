x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Salisbury man shot on Christmas, dies from injuries

Investigators identified Raheem Deshawn Johnson as the person shot on Laurel Pointe Circle.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was shot on Christmas evening in Salisbury on Laurel Pointe Circle, according to police reports. 

Investigators said the incident happened around 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Raheem Deshawn Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Salisbury police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or email them. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Winston-Salem shooting on Nissen Avenue leaves three injured