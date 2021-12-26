Salisbury man shot on Christmas, dies from injuries

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was shot on Christmas evening in Salisbury on Laurel Pointe Circle, according to police reports.
Investigators said the incident happened around 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Raheem Deshawn Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Salisbury police said Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call Lt. Crews at (704) 638-5333.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or email them.