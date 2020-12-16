Salisbury Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Goodwill, firing at officers

Detectives said the suspect robbed a Goodwill on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury before shooting at officers when running from the store.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are searching for a man they said robbed a Goodwill store in Salisbury and opened fire at responding officers during a chase Tuesday evening.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to a reported armed robbery at the Goodwill Store on Jake Alexander Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Officers said the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Eldmond Boley, entered the store and robbed the office at gunpoint.

Officers were searching for the suspect around Maple Avenue and Wilson Road when they found a person matching the description and started chasing them on foot. During the chase, police said the suspect opened fire at the officers before escaping. Salisbury officers did not return fire at the suspect.

Detectives said the suspect then tried to steal a vehicle near Salisbury High School but was unsuccessful. He then ran from the area and has not been arrested.

Boley is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs around 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and dreadlocks. Salisbury Police say Boley should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Boley has active warrants for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assaulting an officer with a firearm. Anyone who sees Boley or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.