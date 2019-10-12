BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies need help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery at the Sandy Cross Citgo on NC 49.

It happened shortly after midnight on Monday, December 9.

Deputies say two people walked into the store - one of them was carrying a handgun with an extended magazine and the other had a pump-action shotgun with an external choke.

Deputies say the suspects held the cashier at gunpoint, hit him in the back of the head with their guns, and tied his hands behind his back with shoestring. Authorities recovered a spring and a magazine that fell out when the suspects hit the employee.

According to a release, cash was taken from the register and put inside a red duffle bag. The suspects left on foot going north on Highway 49.

The victim's cell phone was also taken but later recovered on Mebane Rogers Road at Donelson Way.

If you have any information, call Alamance County Sheriff's Office at 336-570-6300 or 911.

RELATED: Judge orders man accused of stealing Greensboro ambulance to get a mental health evaluation

RELATED: Police identify woman accused of stealing donation jar from High Point restaurant