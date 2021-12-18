The robber had a white beard and was still wearing the Santa Hat when he was arrested, police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man wearing a Santa hat robbed a bank and later made a bomb threat during his arrest, police said, forcing the closure of a portion of St. Charles Rock Road Saturday morning.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Kenneth Hopper Saturday with first-degree robbery and making a terroristic threat. Both are felony charges.

St. Ann Police Department Chief Aaron Jimenez said at about 8:45 a.m. Bridgeton police asked them to keep an eye out for a white Chevy Impala driven by a man with a white beard and a Santa hat who had just robbed the First Community Credit Union in Bridgeton. He made off with $1,000, according to charging documents.

A short time later, St. Ann police caught Hopper on a back street right next to the department off of St. Charles Rock Road, less than three miles from the bank. The stolen money was in the car and he was still wearing the Santa hat.

As officers took him into custody, he kept saying that there was a bomb in his car, Jimenez said. The department confirmed he had told bank tellers he had a bomb in his car and would blow up the bank if they didn't give him money. Nearby streets were shut down as the Bomb and Arson Unit was called in to investigate. The FBI also responded to the scene.

A bomb-sniffing dog and a small robot confirmed there was no bomb. Police reopened roads and the car was towed away.