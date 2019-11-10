ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man wanted out of Sarasota County and accused of keeping a girl locked in a room for a year was found in St. Petersburg.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said Dwight Bainbridge, 43, was arrested Friday and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation, aggravated child abuse and sexual battery of a minor.

Bainbridge had been wanted since last month.

Deputies claim Bainbridge and Jessica Brambilla had been locking the teenage girl in a room and only letting her eat twice a day. Investigators say they found a padlock on the outside of the door where the girl had been living.

Brambilla also faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Our news partners at WWSB in Sarasota said the teen told detectives she had been locked in the room because her father believed she would bring boys home. The outlet reported the girl had been homeschooled for the past year.

The sheriff's office said deputies found the girl malnourished, pale, dirty and with poor dental hygiene.

